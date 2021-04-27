Share Let the family know you care by sharing this tribute.

1953-2021

John Albert Tiller passed away April 26 at his home in Suwanee Georgia, after a brief but courageous battle with brain cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 29, 1953 to Waldo and Joan Alexander Tiller who predecease him. John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia (Flaherty), daughters, Julia Shannon Tiller and Kathleen Strange (Adam), and cherished granddaughters, Amelia and Bridget Strange. He will be missed by brothers, Tommy Tiller (Missy) of Fayetteville Arkansas and Robert Tiller of Little Rock, as well as several nieces and nephews.

John received his undergraduate degree from Hendrix College, and his PhD in Mathematics from McMaster University in 1980. John’s lifelong interest in military history and strategic board games inspired him to create John Tiller Software in 1996. He was a developer of history-based computer games, and simulations used in military training and artificial intelligence.

John had many interests and became certified in sailing, ham radio operation and drone piloting in his later years. One of his proudest achievements was getting his commercial pilot’s license. He was a railroad train buff and enjoyed many great train/basketball trips with his cousin Pete Thomas. Pre-Covid, John and Pat enjoyed spending their summers near Bayfield, Ontario to escape the Southern summers. Above all, John loved spending time with his family.

In keeping with pandemic restrictions, no services are planned at this time. Cremation has already taken place as per John’s wishes. The family would appreciate any contributions to John’s favorite charities: Atlanta Food Bank, the Salvation Army or other charity of your choice.