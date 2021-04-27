Share
Let the family know you care by sharing this tribute.
1953-2021
John Albert Tiller passed away April 26 at his home in Suwanee Georgia, after a brief but courageous battle with brain cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 29, 1953 to Waldo and Joan Alexander Tiller who predecease him. John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia (Flaherty), daughters, Julia Shannon Tiller and Kathleen Strange (Adam), and cherished granddaughters, Amelia and Bridget Strange. He will be missed by brothers, Tommy Tiller (Missy) of Fayetteville Arkansas and Robert Tiller of Little Rock, as well as several nieces and nephews.
John received his undergraduate degree from Hendrix College, and his PhD in Mathematics from McMaster University in 1980. John’s lifelong interest in military history and strategic board games inspired him to create John Tiller Software in 1996. He was a developer of history-based computer games, and simulations used in military training and artificial intelligence.
John had many interests and became certified in sailing, ham radio operation and drone piloting in his later years. One of his proudest achievements was getting his commercial pilot’s license. He was a railroad train buff and enjoyed many great train/basketball trips with his cousin Pete Thomas. Pre-Covid, John and Pat enjoyed spending their summers near Bayfield, Ontario to escape the Southern summers. Above all, John loved spending time with his family.
In keeping with pandemic restrictions, no services are planned at this time. Cremation has already taken place as per John’s wishes. The family would appreciate any contributions to John’s favorite charities: Atlanta Food Bank, the Salvation Army or other charity of your choice.
Condolences
Barbara Ann Noonan says
Pat, I’m so sorry to hear about your husband. My heart goes out to you and your family.
Barbara Noonan
So
Paulette Britton says
Don and I are so so sorry for your loss. He will be greatly missed. Condolences to you and your family.
Paulette and Don
Elizabeth winkelaar says
I am so very sorry…I met John once in Ottawa. My heart ❤ goes out to your family
Bonnie Herold says
Thinking of you and your family during these sad times.
Elizabeth Watts says
Dear Pat, Shannon and Kathleen,
Words cannot express our sorrow for your loss. John was a true gift to us all. He was not only brilliant but so kind and funny. We will miss him terribly.
All of our love,
Liz and Larry
Pat Fritzley says
We are so sorry to hear about John!!! Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We will!!! miss him at Pine Lake for sure!!!
Pat and Dale
Peg Mills says
My thoughts are with you you and your family at this time.
Peg
John Luginsland says
So sorry to hear about John! He was a great friend and collaborator! Leigh Ann and I loved hosting him in Ithaca, NY on his trips to Canada. Our thoughts are with the family.
John and Leigh Ann
Paul Vebber says
I worked with John often over the past 20 years and his contributions to the gaming community, both on the hobby and professional side are many and lasting. His keen eye for detail coupled with the ability to represent complex subjects in elegant ways taught me a great deal about the game designer’s craft. His dry wit caught me off guard many a time with much laughter to follow!
My heartfelt condolences to Patricia and all his family! His legacy will live on through those in the gaming community with whom he so generously shared is time and very unique talent. He will be dearly missed.
Jean-Luc Cambier says
John was an inspiration, a kind and funny man, and a good friend. He will be sorely missed, but well remembered.
My condolences to the family.
Jean-Luc
Mark Flanagan says
Please accept my condolences
I only met John online at Connections 2020 last year, but he was so generous of his time, ideas and encouragement
My thoughts are with his family
Dr Mark Flanagan
Oberst W. Klink says
John, like other legends of the wargaming community e.g Roger Keating, will be sorely missed. It’s up to ‘us’ within the community, to keep them alive – In our hearts.
Emmette Bird says
I have been enjoying John’s contributions to our hobby for over twenty years. He will live on in our hearts and electronic contests all over the world. My deepest condolences to his family you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
William Albright says
Thanks to his games, he has achieved a kind of immortality. Rest assured, his name will live on for quite a long time. What could be better?
Craig Handler says
Such devastating and unexpected news. John had such a tremendous impact on our hobby, leaving a mark that will last for eternity. His games have brought us such joy for so many decades. I extend my heartfelt sympathy and prayers to the Tiller family during this difficult time.
E. Williams says
In the 20 years I worked with him, I had the pleasure of meeting him personally twice, and was a very kind and generous man – something that is nearly extinct in the world these days.
Words do not do Mr. Tiller justice, he is a household name in the computer/wargaming world. He was a brilliant mind, and I thank him for his contribution to both the hobby, and to history itself – helping many to learn about historical conflicts and, hopefully, his name will live on as a legacy for others to experience his vision and the lifelong fruits of his labor. He will be sorely missed!
Andrea Galliano says
I wish to thank Mr Tiller for all the wonderful gaming experiences his work gave me in many years.
Francisco Madeira says
Condolences to the family. His games will be remembered and played for a long time.
The hobby of wargaming owes an infinite amount of gratitude to John Tiller
Don G Lazov says
My condolences! While I have never met John, I have played many of his designs going back to the old original company TalonSoft back in the late 1990’s which introduced many of us to John’s work. Then again in his John Tiller Software Game company.
May peace and love be felt in the family and may John rest in peace.
graham Howie says
Sadly missed, your games were always a puzzle to me but that was the challenge, will be greatly missed.
Carl11 says
John, due to your dedication and intellect and enthusiasm for the wargaming community, you are irreplaceable.
I just like to say Thank you for the literally thousands of hours of joy you’ve brought me and others in the gaming community, you will be missed……RIP
Vedran Bileta says
My condolences!
I never personally met John. But I had the honor to play the wonderful games he developed during the past decade.
Thank you, John, for all those wonderful moments you gave me and for the unforgettable experiences.
You will be missed.
Tim Wilkie says
My deepest condolences. John was a model for those of us in the wargaming community, both for his unfailingly kind and generous demeanor and for his unique and lasting contributions to the discipline. He will be greatly missed.
Ed Allen says
May the earliest buds of Spring unfold their beauties over your resting place, and there may the sweetness of the Summer’s last rose longer longest . Though the cold winds of Autumn will destroy them for a time, in the Spring in they will surely bloom again
So in the bright morning of the world’s resurrection may your mortal remains leap again into the newness of life and soar in eternal beauty in realms beyond the sky. Untill then, my friend, until then Farewell, farewell, farewell.
Robert Mayer says
My deepest sympathy for his family. I knew John off and on over many years, from my days as a gamer, a game journalist, and even from some minor work I did on a few of his games. I had the pleasure of having dinner with John one day when he flew his small plane up to Vermont and graciously made time to meet with me. He was not only brilliant, but he was also a kind, honest, and thoughtful gentleman in an age when such are few and far between. Rest in peace, John, you will be missed.
Lee Elmendorf says
Very shocked to read this. We had many email conversations over the years of my helping to alpha and beta test his games. Besides being a brilliant designer he struck me as a kind and generous person. He will be deeply missed. My condolences to the family.
Özgür Budak says
Sad news indeed. I had the pleasure of working with him in several squad battles projects. He was a strong pillar in classical pc wargaming. My sympathies go out to his family.
Howard Jones says
Condolences to John’s Family and friends.
For those of us interested in military history he leaves a giant legacy, John was respected widely and well regarded in the wargame world.
As a fellow amateur radio operator, always sad to hear of another silent key.
John will be greatly missed, but his work will continue to bring pleasure to many for years to come.
Bill Peters says
My sincere condolences to you, Pat and your daughters. John was one of the kindest men I ever knew. For 22 years we worked together on his commercial wargame projects. He was a generous employer and literally ensured that I had a roof over my head for the last 8 years.
His loss is felt by all of us that knew him. My heart goes out to all of you in his family and those that worked with him or knew him as a friend. Gone too soon but will be remembered always.
God bless you folks.
TIMOTHY VANSCOY says
You don’t know me but Mr. Tiller was a household name in my house. We loved his games going back to Battleground Gettysburg and through many, many unique and lovingly crafted titles. He was a monumental influence on my love of history and gaming. I pt=ray for the repose of his soul and for his family.
JOHN PIRMAN says
My condolences to the Tiller family and God bless to you all during this difficult time! John’s game designs brought many happy memories and hours upon hours of enjoyment into my life over the years. He is and always will be a giant in the game design industry and I will miss him greatly!
Mike "Warhorse" Amos says
Very sorry to hear of this great loss, my heart goes out to his family.
Aloysius Kling Sr says
He was one of those people on this planet I always wanted to meet.. I did have the honor of visiting with him through email nearly 20 years ago…
Thanks John for all the wonderful games… My favorites and the only games I play…
God Bless and Battle On…
Al
David Mallory says
John has provided countless hours of enjoyment to my life, and to the lives of many other wargamers. I had the pleasure of meeting him in person at a “TillerCon” convention several years ago. He was a great guy.
Donald McClarey says
Rest in peace Mr. Tiller. You were a giant in the war gaming hobby.
Mike Russo says
I was rather shocked to hear about Mr. Tiller’s passing. My Dad went the same way – quickly and unexpectedly.
In all humility, I have played and/or own every game he has designed. He is one who will not be easily forgotten, which I hope will be a comfort to his family at this time.
Gerald Neumann says
From an Avid supporter of his Wargaming software for years.
Condolences from South Africa.
John Rushing says
My condolences to Pat, Shannon and Kathleen. John will be deeply missed by all who know him. I worked with John on a variety of projects for over 15 years, and he we always a pleasure to work with. He was so good at so many things that it is hard to even list them all,
but as a software developer and game designer he was unsurpassed. I will miss his kindness and humor most of all.
David Guegan says
My deepest condolences to his family.
Like many people I knew John because of the games he created. Thanks to him I met a lot of people around the world who loved to play his game as I still do.
I was lucky enough to meet him once at a Tiller Con in Virginia a few years ago just after I had finished work on a game with him and Glen.
He was such a gentleman. He will be missed by a lot of people.
Sandy Stinson says
Pat, I am so sorry to hear of John’s passing. I will always remember how excited he was about flying, and just coming to the office to talk. Sorry we have lost touch so many years ago. My prayers are with your family.
Peter tsokas says
I am sorry to hear of John’s passing. While I never met him, I have purchased many games of his which have provided me with hours and years of enjoyment. His legacy will live on
Condolences to you and the family
RICHARD R WALKER says
My condolences to John’s Family. some years ago, John flew to my home airport in Sparta to discuss a game project, then took me up in his Cessna. This inspired me to get my pilot’s license a year or so later. It was a great pleasure to have worked with him for over 20 years. It’s comforting to know that his legacy will live on.
Anthony Caruso says
John’s kindness and desire to teach were evident from the time he spent with Michael R. and myself. A man of passion, who stepped up to the plate and would miss sleep to write the necessary code. A clear and articulate speaker who knew what was needed at the right time. A successful entrepreneur, who balanced pragmatism and innovation. Let’s do some spins in the 152, while asking what the causal outcome will be if the carburetor is iced over!
Pat – you are tough as nails.
Love, Tony (Anthony Caruso – UMKC Collaborator)
Ernest Sands says
Condolences to his wife, family and friends.
Josh C. says
I never met Mr. Tiller but like many others I have spent many hours of enjoyable entertainment with his games. My deepest condolences to the family
Jason Rimmer says
Thanks for the games. RIP.
Filip Opálka says
Condolenses to John’s family from Slovakia. I am sorry to hear these sad news. Playing his games for around 15 years, they became a true love and joy to me, and honestly an addiction in a good way.
Julio Souto says
My condolences to his family. His legacy will continue enjoying us for life. Thank you very much John, from Spain.
Adis Hasancevic says
My condolences to the family. Thank you mister Tiller for creating games that are part of my life for 20 years. May you rest in peace.
Alan Sharif says
I am so sorry to hear of your sad loss. John is a legend in the military history community, and I for one, will never forget him. May he rest in peace.
Ashley McLeod says
Thank you, John. You provided me and many like me with endless hours of joy, through your games I have made many friends. Your legacy will live on forever within theblitz.club and we will continue building scenarios, mods and otherwise contributing to the amazing body of work you left behind. Long Live JTS! RIP
Antoni Gumbau says
As a gamer who owes him many hours of entertainment, receive my condolences. All the best for his loved ones. Al Cel Sia.
joselillpdl says
My condolences to his family. His legacy will continue enjoying us for life. May you rest in peace, from Spain.
Shane 'Bootie' Greer says
Condolences to the whole Tiller family. A legend in his own lifetime. His work will continue to give millions of people countless hours of happiness. Thank you JT and rest easy.
Helmut Rauscher says
My deepest condolences to Mr.Tillers Family and Friends. His excellent work will remain unforgotten and his games will still please countless people. May he rest in peace. Thank you for your great work and rest in peace Mr. Tiller.
Joao Lima says
My heartfelt condolences to John’s family. I had the pleasure of working with him and he will always be remembered and missed.
Mark Adams says
My condolences to Pat, Shannon, and Kathleen. It was very sad news to hear about John’s passing. It was my honor and privilege to work for John for over 20 years. He was a generous friend and employer, helping my family and I out without any questions. One of my greatest memories was to meet John (for the first time) and have him in our home. I was very glad to hear that John Tiller Software will live on. We pray for your family all the time. God Bless you all!
Jan says
Rest in Peace John and thank you for your great work in Wargames that brings me so much joy
All the best for his family and Friends for the future
Jan (from Germany)
Peter Perla says
What a sad shock. I remember John from those early Connections Conferences and was struck by his inherent gentlemanliness and humanity. I watched he career with interest because he was always doing interesting things. My regret is never getting to know him better. He and his family will be in my prayers.
Gary Keep says
Sincere condolences to your family, you have lost a loved one of course and John was too young to be taken from you.
The hobby has also lost a great talent.
He will be long rmembered for that and I am grateful for the fun and excitement he gave us by playing his games.
John is well thought off in the UK for his games and they proved very popular all the way back to the Talonsoft days.
May his memory live on in the games he programmed now and those released in his name in the future.
sincere wishes to the family at this time
Rich Hamilton says
Will miss John very much. He was by far the best boss I have ever had. Will be praying for the family during this time of transition.
Joseph Wilkerson says
Wow ! I worked on Budapest’45 game and met John at Tillercon. One of the top guys in historical military sim. Leaves a big hole in the field. He will be sorely missed.
Tommy Houston says
To John’s family you have my heartfelt condolences. John will be missed by so many. He was a giant in his field and will be remembered for many, many years by all who have spent their time in the wargaming world. He has a legacy. I am honored to call John my friend who many I enjoyed our many discussions. He was a warrior in the best sense of the word.
michael p mihalik says
My condolences! John brought a lot of pleasure to a lot of people over a long period of time through the games he created , and will continue to do so posthumously. We will miss him so!
Phil Kempson says
So sorry to hear of John’s passing,played and greatly enjoyed his games going back to Talonsoft days,huge loss to wargaming and his family and friends. RIP
Jim Lafer says
So very sorry to hear of John’s passing. I have spent hundreds of hours over the years enjoying his games. We also have a cottage in Bayfield Ontario. When we are able to return there I will toast his great life over the bluffs of Lake Huron.
Alberto Natta says
Forwarding condolescences to the family.
Have not met Mr. Tiller nor any of you, but his games contributed to my free time quality.
Best wishes.
Judson Riley Kring says
His family can be proud of the tremendous enjoyment and enrichment he brought to countless lives. I must admit he and his teams were responsible for a great deal of lost sleep (“Just one more turn!)…and every hour of that lost sleep was a sheer delight. My condolences and thoughts are with you at this time. RIP
Ken Miller says
I too have enjoyed John’s games for over twenty years.
I was fortunate enough to talk with him at the Tiller Cons round tables.
He will definitely be missed.
My prayers and condolences to his family.
Joseph Amoral says
I am hurt that he was taken from us so soon. I miss him dearly, he was always there for me. When I had my heart operation He was there.
When things were bad he was there. I never worked for a better person than John. I never knew a better person than John.
Sean Brady says
I am greatly saddened to hear about John’s passing. I had long respected him for his brilliant work in game design when I had the opportunity to meet him in person. At the time I knew his work but not his face, and we were in the midst of a polite disagreement when I realized who he was. I was quite mortified! John responded thoughtfully and with good humor, which I deeply appreciated. In the years since I have always looked forward to seeing him at our annual conference. I will miss him. My condolences to his family.
John D Ferry says
John gave me the opportunity to design wargames. I owe him so much, and now I am not sure how to ever repay him. My condolences to his family and friends.
John
Michael Stefanowicz says
My sincere condolences to you and your family. I was shocked to read of his passing.
I never met or to John; however, he gave me and my friends a lifetime of enjoyment and, especially, knowledge in the gaming field.
He shall shall be mssed.
Stef
David Bensley says
My deepest sympathy to John’s family. I never met John in person, but he was kind enough to talk with me on the phone many years ago. His contributions to computer wargaming are unequaled.
Drew Wagenhoffer says
My sincere condolences to the Tiller family. Like some others here, I worked closely with John for many years on various software projects since 1998 or so. Unfortunately, we hadn’t touched base in a while, and, like many others here, I was shocked to hear of his passing. He will certainly be missed by a lot of people. Beyond being a great person to work for and with, John deserves a lot of credit and regard for providing opportunities for others to meaningfully participate in the hobby they’ve loved for much of their lives.
Frank LJ Mullins says
Please accept my most heartfelt condolences to you and all your family and friends on the sad news of John’s passing.
John has given me so many years of enjoyment with his games and allowed me to become part of his team.
He will be sadly missed by so many people.
God Bless.
Frank
Clint Matthews says
Mr. Tiller made so many people very happy with his wonderful games.
My sincere condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed.
Rest In Peace.
Ian Birks says
Genuine condolences to his family and loved ones. Mr Tiller’s games introduced me to a whole new world of satisfaction through his games, and I think it is not unreasonable to say he was in the vanguard of this entire genre of games. Thank you Mr Tiller, you will be missed.
Darryl Myers says
Sorry to hear about John’s passing. He contributed so much that so many people have used and enjoyed.
Robert Osterlund says
For the past 25 years or so, I have played John Tiller games more than any other.
John left an incredible legacy.
The passing of a legend. Salute!
T'Servrancx Jean-Louis says
John Tiller was one of the very few founding fathers of pc wargaming as well as one of the few most passionate and skilled at it. He never gave in to the easy option and was always faithfull to his dreams and requirements of perfection and realism.
He was a man I would have been proud to meet and happy to talk about History for hours.
I adress my most sincere condolences to his family, friends , colleagues and relatives.
He will truly be missed.
Jim Daniels says
I knew of John from his wargame designs and as a fellow resident of Huntsville.
Condolences to the family.
Juan Siso Rodriguez says
Rest in peace John. You gave us countless hours of entertainment. We will never forget you.
Juan from Spain
Harry Miktarian says
Reading of Johns passing was like a bolt of lightning. I have been a fan of his for decades now. He has expanded my love of history, gaming and is responsible for me finding a community of friends and like minded individuals. I am very saddened by his loss and my heart goes out to his family… and to his family, Thank you so much for letting us share him with you during his life. I wish you peace. God Bless you all, and John.
Javier Vallejo Martínez says
Thank you very much for the games, John.
Your legacy gave us hours of entertainment. Your legacy is immortal.
Rest in peace.
Javier from Spain
Søren Thorsø Dahlerup says
I’ve played lots of his impressive games!
They were brilliant historical, turn-based adventures.
As a general physician – I can imagine what you’ve gone through with his illness.
My sincerest condolences,
Søren Thorsø Dahlerup
Denmark
Steve Naidamast says
I have been playing John’s creations on and off for many years. They are the only war game\simulations I play as they remind me so much of my Avalon-Hill war-gaming days.
When I heard the news of John’s passing I was shocked, given that I had always seen him as a living insight to my historical gaming experiences.
My sympathies go out to his family and loved ones…
Steve Naidamast
United States
Matti Kuokkanen says
John Tiller is a name known all the way in Finland. I haven’t played any of his games, but I know him to be right up there with Gary Grigsby and Sid Meier.
Claudio Raia says
Ho giocato e gioco ancora i titoli di John Tiller permettendomi di interagire anche a molta distanza con altri giocatori come me che condividono questo hobby. Grazie John Tiller. Le mie preghiere ed i miei pensieri a te John ed ai tuoi familiari.
Antonio Martinez says
ANTONIO MARTINEZ
Thanks for everything Jonh
From Spain my sincerest condolences
Don Smith says
So sorry for your loss.
His work in historical games will live on forever.
David Evans says
John’s games always feel like home. A true loss to the hobby. RIP.
Harry says
So sorry for your loss.
I bought and played so many of Johns games. I know I will keep enjoying his games for many years to come.
Best wishes,
Harry from the Netherlands
John Lytwak says
My Condolences just wanted to let John’s family know how much enjoyment John’s games have brought to me in both good and bad times R.I.P
Paul Bennett says
So sorry for your loss.
I have spent many an hour playing his games. Absolutely fantastic.
Tim Robinson says
I’m so sorry for your loss. Mr. Tiller created a whole new world for me and his games have been ‘old friends’ with whom I’ve spent so many countless hours.
Joseph Bellerose says
A Giant in the Historical computer wargame world, he is irreplaceable. I am saddened to hear of the passing of this man who did so much to increase and enhance the quality and authenticity of Historical Gaming. He IS sorely missed already. God Bless John’s family and friends and may he rest in peace having touched so many lives through his pursuit of excellence.
Todd Warner says
I am sorry for your loss and will praying for the Lord grace and mercy for your family during this time or mourning. I only knew Mr. Tiller through his games, but I think you will find he had a large and positive impact on many people.
Darran Fowler says
So sad to hear of John’s passing, his game designs have given myself and so many others immeasurable hours of pleasure over the years.
My thoughts go out to his friends and family at this sad time.
Terrence Hickman says
Very sad to hear of his passing. I spent so much time enjoying his work I feel like I knew him.
Richard White says
My sincerest condolences on your tragic loss and prayers for your family at this sad time. Although I never met John, I’ve enjoyed playing his various games for around 25 years and was fortunate to have helped play-test a number. I’ve also been a scenario designer and map-maker for several projects in recent years and greatly appreciate how much he has done for the hobby. May his games live on for many years to come.
Geoff says
Sincerest Condolences. His legacy will go on with his amazing body of work that inspired and gave pleasure to so many of us.
Chad M Nikirk says
I am sorry for your loss. I never met John, but spoke with him via email a few times over the years. I have enjoyed his games since the beginning continue to do so today. He seemed like such a nice intelligent man. May his memory be eternal.
Gregory M Smith says
John was a great guy and the 8 years I worked closely with him at HPS Simulations were some of the best of my life. Really glad we got to meet finally at the HPS Las Vegas conference. RIP John, you brought a lot of computer game happiness to us history nerds.
Don Martel says
Please accept my most heartfelt condolences on John’s passing. His games truly changed my life and got me through some tough times over the span of many years. He is a true giant and hero in the military history and gaming community.
Gauthier says
Sincerest Condolences, from a french HPS gamer.
Richard Johnson says
My sincere condolences to the family and friends of John Tiller upon his passing. His games have been a constant source of enjoyment not only playing but in the inspiration to expand my historical interests into areas I wouldn’t have dreamed of!.
Sergio says
Thank you for existing, John. My dad loves your games and I love watching him play.
Best wishes to the family,
Sergio from Spain
Jim Dostie says
My condolences to the Tiller family for your great loss. He brought enjoyment to myself and so many of my friends through his commitment to quality productions and his attention to detail. I’m sure his integrity and commitment to ideal were intrinsic traits that shone through in his personal life as well. You must miss him dearly.
David says
My condolences to the family, I never met John but enjoyed the games.
David from USA
Daniel says
My condolences to the Tiller family. I have never met John but have since 20 years followed his work that has produced so many outstanding historical strategy games.
Daniel Andersson, Stockholm
Jon Moore says
I have been a war gamer for 48+ years. Thanks to John, the last 23 have been the best. Finding a few minutes of relief from life’s stresses through John’s incredible works have been a Godsend. My condolences to the Tiller family and to all those that you have touched with his magic.
Jon
Elise Magnolia says
We are praying for you and your family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Wang Jing says
My sincerest condolences to you and your family.
Thank you for the great games, John.
I do remember the first game from John Tiller I have played 20 years ago.
You are a legend in wargames, and famous in Chinese wargame player groups.
Wang from China
Max from Sweden says
I never knew you in person, John. But I have enjoyed your wargaming work since the 1990’s.
Thank you for all the joy, fun and games you have given me and so many others over so
many years! You were and will always be a legend!
My love to your family!
Frank DiNola says
A great loss to many. Fair winds and following seas
Pieter from Japan says
My condolences to John’s family.
The legendary precision and depth of his history-based games speak of his great spirit.
I have never met him but will miss him.
Sampaio from Portugal says
My condolences to John Tillers family.
He was the master and best ever wargame producer and developer, i miss him so much! He was very friendly and a great person!
I’m trully sad and the world lost a genius.
Rich from New Zealand says
John’s games have given me many hours of enjoyment and education. He will be sorely missed in this hobby of ours.
My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.
Kua hinga te tōtara i Te Waonui-a-Tāne
Christian Radice says
I wanted to thank you Mr. Tiller for your beautiful wargames and I would like to say goodbye. by quoting Marziale “Sit tibi terra levis”. Farewell, Mr.Tiller, and thank you for all what you gave to us.
Richard Murray says
Although I never met John personally, I felt I had a connection to him through his games and writings, His conscientiousness toward his work and dedication to his customers were exceptional, and he was the exemplar for anyone who deals with others. He will be missed by a huge community of people who knew him through his works, and the wargaming world has lost one of its best friends. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss you, John.
Philippe DAVID says
C’est un grand nom dans le domaine du jeu vidéo qui s’éteint …
Merci à lui pour toute son oeuvre et nous avoir permis d’exprimer notre passion en y jouant.
Toutes mes condoléances à ses proches.
Grâce à son oeuvre, son nom restera à jamais dans les mémoires.
Claes Melbro says
Condolences to his wife, family and friends.
John gave me a shot to help out a bit in wargaming +20 years ago. Off and on since then, but sadly never met him in person.
Still I feel a great loss of one of the greatest in field.
He will be missed .
Adam Parker says
I’m deeply saddened by the news of John’s passing. I’m blessed by his making me a small part of his game development team decades past and promise that his legacy lives on in my library filled with volumes I cherish, collected by me to enhance his efforts in some way. May I offer my sincerest condolences to his family. I always found John a generous man and hope some comfort can be taken by the numerous memories he has spread worldwide.
Andy Pearson says
I was playing one of his games last night and have enjoyed his games since the talonsoft days. He will be remembered for many years to come by gamers all over the world including us in England.
Would have loved to have met him, as a fellow software engineer in the the Royal Air Force.
My sincere condolences for your loss.
Regards Andy
Tony Kerr says
Sorry to hear about your loss.I greatly admired him for his work & games which I have enjoyed Regards Tpny
mark owens says
mark m owens
sorry to heir this
Simon Lambert says
John you marked my life with happiness playing all of your games when I moved to computer wargaming from board wargames many years ago. The hours of pleasure and relief games gave me at times in my life when reality was far too painful to bear are immeasurable. God bless and receive you and bring comfort to your family and friends. Gone BUT NEVER forgotten RIP.
Edward Blackburn says
Sorry to hear of Johns passing. I have been a fan and player of his many games for over two decades. They helped keep sane through my own personal struggles. Not many can say their life work brought so much pleasure to others. Thank you John and blessings to the Tiller family.
Alex F. says
Big time fan of his software, hard to see him go. Rest in Peace.
Richard Almasi says
My condolences. Words are small when Man is great. I’m relatively new to his games compared to most people here, but I was struck by the dedication and passion inherent in them. Vila i frid.
Hollevoet Patrick says
I thank Mr Tiller for the pleasure he gives us with his games.
A thought for his family and loved ones.
Tony G says
John touched so many lives upon our planet, whether personally or through his vision of games he made. He will be greatly missed by us all.
RobertK says
Very sorry to see John go. Prayers for the family. What a wonderful legacy, both family and work, that he has left behind.
Massimiliano Pittana says
I still can’t believe the news, RIP Mr. Tiller, you’ll be missed.
You did so much to gift me many hours of joy.
My sincere condolences for the family.
Joseph L Tippett says
When I first discovered John Tiller’s Battleground games at Talon Soft in the 1990s, I thought I had died and gone to wargame heaven. I will never forget “booting up” Battleground Waterloo. Mr. Tiller’s love of military history is evident in every game he produced. He understood those of us who study the scholarly works of David Chandler, JFC Fuller, David Glantz and many others as part of our hobby.
He will be greatly missed by the “grognard” community.
James L. Ward says
John’s death came as quite a shock. I never met him personally but I feel I got to know him through the amazing games he designed for TalonSoft, HPS, and currently John Tiller Software. His ability to combine historical accuracy with game systems that taught much about military organizations, strategies, and tactics was without parallel. He was a true giant in the field. We also traded a few emails when I had questions and he always responded in a friendly fashion no matter how “dumb” the question. ‘Til we all meet again. Salute.
J. Valenzuela says
My condolences to Mr. Tiller’s family.
Of the hundreds of computer games I’ve collected over the years, there are few war games which I keep going back to other than John Tiller titles. Starting with East Front 2 way back when and Fulda Gap ’85. More recently, my Panzer Campaigns collection has ballooned. I’d like to thank him for the hours of entertainment and general escape from my daily grind (with the bonus of historical and geographical education).
RIP
Terri Johnson says
Shocked and sad to hear this news. John was so smart and creative and kind. And he loved his family so much. Greg and I were so glad to see you guys in November 2019 and never imagined we would not get to see John again. So sorry for your loss.
Bart says
Please accept my deepest condolences at this difficult time. I started with the Battleground series and found that playing the games developed by John & his team helped me to relax and reset after a typically busy day.
Kevin Kinscherf says
John’s passion for gaming brought so many hours of joy to so many people. Hug the ones you love. Life is so short. And far too short for a genius like John.
Charles Ross Illingworth says
I was saddened to learn of John’s passing. I have enjoyed his work for years now. He has been an inspiration to the gaming community and his work has given pleasure to many thousands of gamers over the years. He will be missed but is not forgotten.
My deepest condolences to his wife and family, as well as to his close friends who clearly miss him.
Pete Millar says
I was saddened to learn of the passing of John, a legion in the strategic gaming world. I have collected much of his software over the years and his attention to detail was second to none. A brilliant developer who’s passion for military history will live on for future generations to enjoy and learn. From a fellow pilot, God speed John.
Jim Greer says
John Tiller had a profound influence on my life. I met him at Southwestern at Memphis, now Rhodes College, in the early 80’s as part of a summer program for high school students. He was the instructor of a intensive computer science course. This mainly consisted of a language survey of sorts, where we were given problems to solve in a smattering of languages we had never seen before. I had an interest in computers beforehand, but this program, and John’s guiding hand in it was the sort of magical experience that changes lives, setting me off on a course of further study, a professional career, and my own effort to awaken interest in math and computer science in youth. I spent years looking for John, and was finally rewarded in 2014 after coming across an article about John Tiller Software. We corresponded, and I was able to say thank you.
I am sorry for your loss. Thank you, John, for teaching me, and setting me on a path of learning.
Gaetano says
Sono molto dispiaciuto per la scomparsa di un grande creatore di wargames. Condoglianze alla famiglia.
Michael Giangregorio says
Dear Tiller Family,
John’s games have provided me with insights that reading history alone couldn’t provide. I’m truly sorry for your loss.
May he rest in peace.
God Bless you with his Grace always and comfort you in this time of loss
Chris Weuve says
I knew John for almost two decades, and worked with him on occasion. I always enjoyed on conversations, and already miss him terribly. My condolences to his family.
Kirk Allton says
I never met him, but his wargames have been a part of my life for 20 years. I have made friends around the world through them, and am sad I never had the opportunity to meet him.
God Bless him and his family.
Luis Martínez Martínez says
Acompaño en el sentimiento a su familia por esta gran pérdida.
Descanse en paz.
Robert Ebert says
I never knew you personally, but you have brought much joy to my life. Thank you. My very fondest wishes are with your family – each and every one of them.
Rest and peace and God Bless…
gustavo garriguet says
mis condolencias para la familia una gran perdida distrute y disfruto mucho con su wargames para PC
sldos
Gustavo Buenos Aires Argentina
Jim Silverwood says
I have owned/played many of his games. They are a joy and each has a unique flavor for the action represented.
May God’s grace and comfort wrap you in His arms.
Larry Doherty, CA says
Dear Family, I am sorry for your loss…way too young.
John was a big part of my wargaming experience. He brought me many hours of joy throughout the decades. He enabled history to come back to life and enabled us to see if we could change it, something remarkable for a gamer.
I pray God brings you all comfort during these times. He is smiling down upon us now, as he has brought one of his sons home.
Danilo Aravena says
Danilo Aravena, Chile
Dear Family
I am very sorry for your loss. I never meet John in person but I played many games and I love his passion for a detailed work. The gamers that love detailed historical wargames will never forget John Tiller name.
Stephen Doidge says
My sincere condolences to John’s family and friends for their profound loss.
May what is heart-achingly sad, evolve into bittersweet and may the bittersweet evolve into heart-warming memories. That is my fervent hope.
Pax.
Gilbert Collins says
I never met John but through correspondence. He was always gracious and accommodating. I have derived hundreds of hours of pleasure from his computer games.
Aldo Miccio says
I am shocked, thanks to him with his programs I have enjoyed and will continue to have fun. Thanks John
Sincere condolences to the whole family and rest in peace
Martin Staunton says
My sincere condolensces and thanks to John Tiller for wonderful gaming experiences going back over 20 years.
Dirk Schulz says
My sincere condolescens to his Family and Friends. John, although i dont know him person, is a legend and his name will be in our mind for decades to come, by designing those games we all know and love. As many others, it was him, who showed me those Games. His legacy lives on.
Dave says
I am so sorry to hear that John Tiller passed away. I have been purchasing and playing his games for more than 15 years. My sincere condolences to his family and friends and may he rest in peace.
Stephen Clark says
So sorry to hear about the loss of John. I playtested for him and Talonsoft back in the mid to late 90’s. I recall a few email exchanges we had about his Battleground series of games, particularly the American Civil War ones and the later East Front and West Front games. I remember him being very responsive to feedback to our group of 4 avid ACW gaming “experts” that they found on AOL at the time. He really wanted the series to be good and faithful to the tactics and events of those battles. My condolences to all his family and friends.
Rich Nelson says
My sincere condolences to his family. My you rest in peace Sir.
Dr. Syed Muhammad Arif Hasan says
My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans of his outstanding work.
May his soul rest in peace eternal. Amen
Stewart Stiles says
Sincere condolences to John’s family, friends and colleagues.
I never met John face to face but feel I have lost a friend of more than two decades.
I have been playing his games since the Talonsoft days and have developed huge respect for not only the work and effort in developing accurate and realistic games but also the ethics and honour that went with it. JTS and it’s predecessors have always stood behind their products with superb support. We will miss you John but rest assured the fight continues on your “battlefields”.
Mark Bisson says
My condolences to Johns family and friends. Johns contribution to computer wargaming was huge, his loss from that community is deeply felt by so many people from around the world.
Fred Greer says
I did not know Dr. Tiller except by his work, interviews, and the high regard of those who knew him. His family and friends have all of my thoughts.
Oscar Rehnberg says
My sincere condolences to John’s family and friends.
-Fair winds and following seas.
Michael Weinert says
My Condolences from Augsburg – Germany. One of the Greatest game designers is gone – I played his so lovely produced things over 30 years.
May his works be remembered forever in the world !
Michael Weinert
Tom Hussey says
Workiing with John was a great pleasure, not only because of his intellect and insight, but also because of his humanity and sense of humor. I will miss teasing him about his taste in wine and having him tease me about mine. My condolences to his family. You have lost a great man.
Jim Sells says
Condolences from Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina. Mr. Tiller’s wargame reflects his dedication to the wargaming community. We interacted via email many moons ago, and he was very forthcoming and honest.
May God bless and keep you and give you peace.